Faculty to perform Beethoven

On Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m., students and the general public will have the opportunity to attend the string faculty performance at BYU-Idaho. This free event will take place in the Snow Recital Hall.

The quartet is made up of Dallin Hansen, Rebecca Roesler, Kristina Horrocks and Robert Tueller. Hansen plays violin and has been involved in the faculty string quartet since 2004. He explained that the school group has actually been around since the 60s.

“It helps us hone in our skills professionally, and it’s beneficial for students to see us do what we teach,” Hansen said.

The quartet will perform Ludwig van Beethoven’s Quartet in F Major Op. 18 No. 1 and Franz Schubert String Quintet in C major to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth.

“Schubert was greatly influenced by Beethoven, and it’s a beautiful piece of work,” Hansen said.

The recital will feature special guest Noriko Kishi, a Salt Lake City cellist. She has worked at BYU-I as an adjunct professor in the past. She was a principal cellist of the New World Symphony from 1991-1994 and a member of the Sacramento Symphony. She also performs regularly with the Utah Symphony.

Josie Mason, a junior studying humanities, looks forward to going with her brother.

“I just love classical music,” Mason said. “I love the way music can tell a story and how it gives us an understanding of what was going on at the time.“

For more information go to the event’s website.

