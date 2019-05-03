FAFSA’s fast approach for fall semester

Sharing is caring!











The deadline to submit applications for FAFSA for the Fall 2019 Semester is June 1.

According to the New York State Financial Aid Administrators Association, “Financial Aid is any grant or scholarship, loan, or paid employment offered to help a student meet his/her college expenses.”

FAFSA and types of financial aid

FAFSA is the application students must complete to receive money from the federal government. The application can be found here. FAFSA stands for Free Application for Federal Student Aid and comes from the Department of Education.

There are multiple types of federal financial aid: Direct Student Loan, Direct Plus Loan and Pell Grant Federal. For more information, check out BYU-Idaho’s Financial Aid page.

The Federal Student Aid has a website to inform students about different types of aid, who is eligible, how to prepare for college and how to apply for aid. The Federal Student Aid also has a YouTube channel, which provides informational videos on financial aid and loans.

Deadlines

The next deadline is the FAFSA priority deadline for the upcoming fall semester on June 1. More information can be found here.

Students often forget their financial situation, their financial deadlines and their eligibility—which can change based on the number of credits taken and the specific individual.

“My advice to students is to make sure they know the deadlines for each semester, so they can be prepared when they are needing money for tuition, books (and) housing,” said Ellie Fitzgerald, a freshman majoring in general studies and an employee of the Financial Aid office.

To learn more about eligiblity for FAFSA, check out BYU-I’s financial aid page.

“As an employee, I have had the opportunity to help others in the struggle with not understanding how the system works,” Fitzgerald said.

Financial Aid Office

Students are encouraged to visit the Financial Aid office to ask for help and understand the process. Students should not be afraid to come in and utilize the resources the office has to offer. Employees are trained to be knowledgeable and willing to find solutions to students’ problems.

“As an apartment manager, I was able to see firsthand the workers at financial aid care about the students,” said Alex Laubaugh, an alumnus of BYU-I and former apartment manager. “The Financial Aid office always made it a point to find a way to help each student.”

Students can meet with the financial aid office in the Spencer W. Kimball Student & Administration Services building room 196. Contact the Student Financial Aid offices Help Center at (208) 496-1600 or financialaid@byui.edu.