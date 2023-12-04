Both members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Adassa and Gabriel Candiani had an idea of what was important to them. They had two kids at the time and Adassa was touring and traveling as a hip-hop artist.

Then she and Gabriel decided to change their priorities, and when they did, they stood firm. They now have seven children and have found joy in their commitment to what matters most.

In a forum with BYU-Idaho students, Adassa said, “Singers, performers, musicians, if you want to do whatever kind of music, you need to know, ‘Where are my principles? Where does my line stop? … Who am I in the service of? Who do I represent?’ Because that’s going to determine every single yes and no that will come after that.”

It was in these crucial decisions that Adassa and Gabriel learned what was important to them. They learned to prioritize not only their family but their principles.

“And you need to understand that then sometimes those ‘No’s you’re going to give can be very expensive ‘No’s,” Adassa said. ” … I had many opportunities of those six and seven-figure deals right after ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ came out and everything exploded, that I had to say no to.”

After choosing to be uncompromising in her principles and say no, Adassa’s moment to say yes came when the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square invited her to tour with them.

“For me, standing on that stage with those angelic people, and just being in the presence of people who just wanted to have the Spirit of the Lord with them, it made it so incredibly powerful in my life that I knew that those nos led me to be able to say yes with an open heart,” Adassa said.

In her new album, In Jesus We Are One, Adassa shares her beliefs as a Christian and shows what it means to believe in and follow Christ. The scripture John 17:21 is especially important to Adassa and is connected with her new album.

“My family’s still Seventh-day Adventists,” Adassa said. “We can sit down, we can worship if we can agree on just: Jesus is our Savior; God loves us. That’s a place to start. And so I feel like that scripture can bring us all together.”

The core principles that are so important to Adassa and her family are reflected in her hope for what people would take away from the BYU-I Christmas concert.

“I would love for you to take away knowing that Heavenly Father loves you,” Adassa said. “That we are not perfect. But we are to become perfected through him. And we’re here on earth to learn and learning hurts. But that is where the growth comes as well. So don’t feel like if you’ve made a bad choice, His atoning grace isn’t for you. Because it is and anything that tells you differently doesn’t come from Him.”