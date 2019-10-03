Faith in Christ will guide family

Pictures of his family and grandchildren were shown on the screen as he explained how it was difficult to maintain the ideal of keeping the Lord a central piece in their lives with children and teens.

Galbraith explained that the Lord needs strong covenant-keeping families, and the most standard way to do so is to have faith in Christ. At times, when he finds that his faith is wavering in Christ, he thinks back on Matthew 14: 31, “…Oh thou of little faith, wherefore didst thou doubt.”

He shared an experience he had while preparing for an exam that would be held on a Monday. The Sunday before this important exam, he was deciding if he should study and review his notes. As he grabbed his notes, he could not rationalize why he should study on Sunday.

The thought came to his mind, “You have been studying about God, but when it comes down to it, you don’t trust him.”

Galbraith tied this experience into the values he and his family try to uphold in their lives throughout the years.

He told stories of how tithing has been a crucial part of his family’s life. His family had also experienced difficulties with his wife giving birth to their children. They worked through the complications and sometimes wondered about their desire to have as many children as the Lord would give them.

Through these stories, Galbraith emphasized how important it was that he taught his children the values of these virtues.

At night the family would crowd around and say prayers. His kids would often be too tired, so he would have them lay in their rooms with their door opens, as he and his wife would read the scriptures in the hallway.

Through these little things, Galbraith wanted his family to be able to understand the values he had instilled in his home. He restated that the Lord needs to be the center of the family for them to be strong.

He ended his remarks with his closing testimony.

“At the heart of my testimony is the simple truth that Heavenly Father is the father of our spirits,” Galbraith said. “His plan is a perfect plan that enables us to return back to His presence and to become like him. The plan is not just to live with Him but to become like Him.”