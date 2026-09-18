Faith in the Flood

Hundreds of BYU-Idaho students gather outside an apartment complex in the rain with buckets and bins to assist with flood mitigation. Image Credit: Parker Glenn.

It all started with one kid and a broom.

At around 10 p.m. last evening, me and my roommates received a flash flood alert on our phones from the National Weather Service. Because we live on the top floor of our apartment complex, we weren't too concerned. However, the bottom floor residents live below ground level, and we immediately realized that they were susceptible to flooding.

We raced downstairs to check up on our neighbors. When we got down there, we saw the bottom floor passageway was quickly filling with storm water. Nobody else had come outside yet, except for one of our neighbors who was using a push broom to move as much water as he could into the clogging drains. Nobody else was helping him, he just quietly worked as hard as he could to help his fellowmen.

We had our work cut out for us. We grabbed a bucket, empty trash cans, and any bowls we could find to assist our neighbor. We began scooping as much water as we could and dumping it into nearby storm drains. No matter how hard we worked, the rain kept falling and the water kept rising. We needed help.

We knocked on every door of the bottom floor to check in on our neighbors and invite them to help. Through our knocking, we discovered that one apartment already had flooding in their back bedrooms. Slowly, more and more of our neighbors came outside, many of them with empty moving containers. Just a little over a week ago, many of those containers were filled with clothes, books, and hopes. Now, they were being used to serve others.

After 15 or so minutes, we realized that the hall would keep flooding as long as rain continued to fall and the water in the parking lot endlessly searched for a low point. By this time, around 20 people had gathered to assist. We split into two teams; one to empty the parking lot, and one to keep the hall clear.

After 30 minutes, our numbers grew to around 100. A group of residents at the Heritage Apartments had been notified of our struggle and had come to assist.

After 45 minutes, hundreds of students had filled the parking lot with buckets and moving containers. They all came from different complexes, but they were all there for one purpose - to serve their neighbors in need. I was completely blown away. Although I saw some familiar faces, I had no idea who many of these people were. That didn't matter. They cared for us, and I am thankful for them.

Throughout the entire experience, I kept thinking of the scripture from Doctrine and Covenants 121:33:

"How long can rolling waters remain impure? What power shall stay the heavens? As well might man stretch forth his puny arm to stop the Missouri river in its decreed course, or to turn it up stream, as to hinder the Almighty from pouring down knowledge from heaven upon the heads of the Latter-day Saints."

Last night, I realized that disasters can't be stopped by one person. One kid with a broom can't stop a flood. However, his example invited others to serve. And in doing so, I know that the Lord poured out knowledge on all of those amazing people who served us.

I guess rain wasn't the only thing poured from the heavens out last night.