Faith is not built on miracles: Roger Jackson

After 27 years of serving the university, Roger Jackson, financial technology coordinator, addressed BYU-Idaho in the MC Ballroom for devotional.

Jackson spoke of his father, who was not a member of the Church, helping his family make it to all their church meetings and perform their callings.

“My father knew when all of those meetings started. He made sure our family was there, and on time,” Jackson said. “My father was very serious about my participation in what he viewed as a worthwhile activity. More than that, he taught me at a very early age that being a part of any organization or activity meant I committed my support.”

With his father’s lessons and advice, Jackson set out to decide if the Church was true. He wanted to decide if it was worth committing his life to. He followed Moroni 10 and read The Book of Mormon and prayed about it. He found his testimony by following Moroni’s counsel.

Jackson credits all of the miracles and success in his life to obedience to the commandments and following his Priesthood leaders, but he also told the stories of struggling to trust the Lord when it is hard to see the miracles.

“A testimony must be based on more than miracles because the miracle you want is not always the one you get. It has been my observation that firm faith is based on what the Spirit tells us, not upon what we see or experience,” Jackson said.

With this knowledge, Jackson said he was able to get through the hard times in his life because he already knew the Church was true from the commitment he made using his dad’s advice.

Jackson ended his talk by saying, “If I am going to be a member of the Lord’s Church, I should be a good one.”