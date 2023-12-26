BYU-Idaho’s Apparel Entrepreneurship Department hosted the Fall 2023 Fashion Show on Dec. 9 in the Hart Auditorium with the theme “Nordic Nights.”

Students from nine apparel design classes showcased their designs on the runway.

The show began with an introduction to the theme and the word hygge (hyoo-guh). Hygge is a Danish word that means “a quality of coziness, comfortability, and contentment,” according to Thomas Scott, the master of ceremonies. “We want you to feel familiarity and the comfort blanket of friendship as we share this night with students and their hard work.”

Designers worked on their pieces from start to finish during the semester. Pieces were made from scratch or as modifications to previously existing pieces, including tracksuits, trench coats, skirts, gowns, denim jackets, jeans, vests, hats and more.

Beginning the display of these designs were the Children’s Apparel class models. This section included coats, dresses and onesies for children from infancy to teen years.

Also included were designs from Apparel Construction I, Pattern Making, Computer-Aided Design (CAD), Apparel Construction II, Fashion History, Fitting and Alterations and Line Collection courses.

“I love sharing my craft with my family and my friends,” said Reese Boyd, one of the designers for the show. “I want to be a red carpet designer, and so this is the kind of show I want to do as a career.”

Boyd designed matching outfits for her and her younger sister so that they could walk down the runway together.

“It was awesome,” said Ryanne Boyd about being a part of Reese’s design process. “I’ve never had clothes that fit this perfectly for me.”

Throughout the show, four seniors displayed original lines of clothing they designed, from the pattern to the final product.

“In the Stars” by Em Miranda was inspired by humanity and its connection to God and the space beyond our atmosphere. Miranda used metallic and shimmering fabrics in her seven dress designs, including names like Sun, Moon, Star and Nebula. The dresses ranged from knee length to draping trains following behind the models.

Hannah Miller, the designer of her line “Three White Dresses,” pulled her inspiration from the way she felt in her baptism dress at eight years old. The line included three white dresses for young girls.

Jaley Brooks designed outfits for infants in her line. While working on this senior capstone project she gave birth to twins who were the models for her line.

“Go Go Power Rangers” by Kathryn Wieland combined the distinct colors and patterns of the 90s children’s show Power Rangers with the sharp, bold themes of 1960s American Fashion.

Each senior spent more than 100 hours working on their senior capstone designs.

Other lines featured during the show included inspiration from Colorado, romance novels, wildflowers, South Korea, the 1970s and the simplicity of childhood.

“It’s really cool to see what our peers have put together,” said Kaitlyn Anderson, a freshman studying photography.

Items from the Home Decor and Fashion history classes were displayed around the auditorium. These included pillowcases, teddy bears and quilts from the Home Decor course and half-scale designs as they would have been throughout history, including 17th century Germany, ancient Rome and 1970s America.

Before the models walked down the runway, food was provided by the food service management and meal management teams. Live music was performed by a jazz combo of students in the music department.