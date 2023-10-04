At general conference people from all different countries, lives and experiences meet for a similar purpose: To hear what the Lord wants to tell them. General conference often reunites the children of God.

One of the most common sounds on Temple Square during conference weekend are the excited gasps and shouts as distant friends find each other. Here are a few stories of familiar faces recognized at general conference.

Laffertty and Clare

Emma Lafferty and Mya Clare grew up in Tuscan, Arizona. They are best friends. Sister Lafferty decided to serve a mission; she was called to the Salt Lake City Temple Square Mission.

Clare didn’t know she would have the chance to reunite with her best friend during general conference. But when Clare saw Sister Lafferty, she ran and hugged Sister Lafferty tightly as tears streamed down her face.

Dalton and Williams

As a young missionary, Matthew Dalton served in the North Dakota Bismark Mission. While serving there, he worked alongside Tyson Williams, the stake president over the Minot stake.

This was the first time they had seen each other since Dalton served there.

Wiggins and Sargent

Cambry Wiggins and Savannah Sargent were old friends from Arizona. They grew up together, making YouTube videos, spending time in Primary and going on family vacations. One of them moved away when she was 8 years old.

Now, Wiggins attends Brigham Young University and Sargent, Utah State. They were surprised and excited to see each other after not seeing each other for more than a year.

South and Huber

Spencer South and Halle Huber, both returned missionaries from the Washington Tacoma Mission. They hadn’t seen each other for seven months.

Miguel and Fonseca

Mario Miguel grew up in Coconut Creek, Florida. While there, he grew up with the sons of Manuel Fonseca. Miguel and Fonseca were pleasantly surprised to run into each other after two to three years of not seeing one another.

Werner and Bello

Madison Werner, released in January, and Yulisa Bello, released in July, from the Salt Lake City West Mission found general conference nostalgic as they ran into familiar faces — elders still serving in their mission.