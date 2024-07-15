On Tuesday after devotional, FamilySearch employees and volunteers helped students fill out the FamilySearch tree to reach their goal of finding 2,000 names.

The ultimate goal was to build Mexico’s family. QR codes were used for quick access to the FamilySearch Tree App.

“Family history is not what you think it is,” said Michael Cross, the marketing and innovation intern for the FamilySearch Marketing and Engagement team. “It’s not something boring. It’s a wonderful service that you can participate in. Even if you believe your great-great-aunt already did all of your family history.”

Later in the evening, there was a celebration of family history with Latin dancing, raffles for FamilySearch merchandise prizes, performances by Katia Romero, Spirit of Mexico and free ice cream upon entering the raffle.

Students who wanted to enter the raffle and get free ice cream were invited to use the Family Tree App QR code. The goal was to use the Ordinances Ready feature and set a temple appointment to take a name to the temple.

“That person who passed on can’t be found until they’re on the tree,” said Emily Stanford Schultz, the senior business development manager for FamilySearch. “And when they’re on the tree, all they need is one of their descendants to click on ‘Ordinances Ready’ and that person shows up … we are going to see how we are all connected.”

During the Latin dance, Junior Tovar, a BYU-Idaho student and an intern for FamilySearch’s Marketing and Engagement team, was the DJ of the night. Tovar asked the students around 9:30 p.m. to gather in a circle to enjoy the Spirit of Mexico and Katia Romero performances.

Spirit of Mexico danced to “Vuela Paloma“ and “El Jarabe Tapatío“, interpreted by Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán’s.

Katia Romero sang three songs:

— “Amor Eterno“ by Rocío Dúrcal

— “Como la Flor“ by Selena Quintanilla

— “Nunca es Suficiente“ by Los Ángeles Azules

Proyecto México was created to help people come together and have a good time. The event helped students do Family History in just five minutes for free.

“What is the history of you?” said Lluvia Concha, who does the marketing in Latin America for FamilySearch. “What did you want the future generations to come to know about you when you were at BYU-Idaho … You are the creator of your own story … You don’t have to be a genealogist, I just know for sure that we are all surrounded by angels, and the angels are close and want you to remember that this is a way for you to remember who they are.”

For more information, visit the FamilySearch website.