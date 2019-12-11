FamilySearch now allows same-sex family trees

On Tuesday, FamilySearch.org added the ability for users to include same-sex relationships in their family trees.

According to the Deseret News, Paul Nauta, FamilySearch’s public affairs manager, said they are “adding functions that allow people to document family relationships as they exist.”

With 4.85 billion records and 7.24 billion names, FamilySearch offers the largest collection of family trees for free worldwide.

This new function “allows FamilySearch to capture accurate genealogy ‘that represents past, present, and future families of the world,'” according to the Deseret News.

Thomas MacEntee, CEO and founder of abundantgenealogy.com, shared with Deseret News that he has been forced to document his husband as a female on FamilySearch until now.

“I feel my family is much more complete today than it was yesterday,” MacEntee told the paper.

You can update the FamilySearch app on your mobile device to use the new function.