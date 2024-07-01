On July 9, FamilySearch will be hosting an event to help students with their family history on campus.

After devotional, there will be 10 FamilySearch employees outside the BYU-Idaho Center, Career Center and the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center helping students with their family tree from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Booths will teach students about what FamilySearch has to offer.

In addition to the booths, there will be games and prizes.

In the evening there will be Latin dancing at the MC Ballrooms from 8 to 11 p.m.

At Latin Dance, there will be QR codes where students can use the FamilySearch App and work on their family history.

Students will be able to enjoy dancing, refreshments, prizes, giveaways and performances from Spirit of Mexico and Katia Romero.

Spirit of Mexico is a dance group of friends that live in Rexburg, and a majority of the performers currently attend or previously attended BYU-I.

Katia Romero is a student at BYU-I and had the opportunity to sing in Spanish for RootsTech in 2023.

“We love working with BYU-Idaho and their students,” said Emily Stanford Schultz, the senior integration manager with BYU FamilySearch International. “This event has been planned by students, and we love seeing how they are using their talents to follow the prophet’s call to gather Israel.”

More information will be given at the July 9 devotional.