Fashion and modesty: the street nouveau experience

Video by Micah Roberts

Photos by Christian Jensen

The university’s apparel design and construction students showcased their projects and creations at Street Nouveau, a fashion show hosted in the Hyrum Manwaring Center last Saturday.

The creators demonstrated different levels of expertise in their apparel design and construction.

The show started at 4:15 p.m. All the seats in the room filled. Designers exhibited projects from eight different categories, including apparel construction levels one and two, children’s clothing, pattern making, fitting and alterations, line collection, CAD pattern making and capstone projects.

The master of ceremonies introduced and described the skills the students needed to learn for each category. After their introductions, each model and designer walked down the runway wearing the students’ designs.

This semester, Kaytlin Grounds, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, participated in the capstone. According to the academic catalog, the capstone is a project which showcases the skills and competencies developed in the interdisciplinary major. It required more than 90 hours of work for her to create a costume she showcased at the event.

“The capstone was something I wanted to do to challenge myself and make something that would be high quality,” Grounds said. “I had to decide what I would make as my project and which fabrics would work well with my design. I drew out a sketch and figured out all the different working pieces that, in conjunction, would make a costume.”

Each semester has a fashion show event similar to Street Nouveau. Much goes into organizing and making it happen, including collaborations from several other departments on campus.

“There was a lot of collaboration to put this show together this semester,” said Genet Orme, the faculty advisor over the fashion show. “The catering and events section catered tonight’s show. The art department sketched our models and made fashion figurines to be displayed in the ballroom, and the applied plant science did all the flower arrangements sitting along the runway.”

High-schoolers, alumni, faculty members, graduate students and other employees attended this event.

“This was my first opportunity to come to the Fashion Show, and I’m very excited to see the designs and everything the students created,” said Makayla Harmsen, a junior majoring in marriage and family studies. “I also wanted to support them because I know how hard it is to do some of these things.”

This semester’s fashion show theme was Street Nouveau, which means street modern. Art Nouveau is an international modern style, characterized by natural forms, such as the curves of plants and flowers. Orme explains where the inspiration for this semester’s theme came from Muslim a fashion culture called new street awareness, upscale street fashion.

“This style is very clean, very minimalistic, but very upscale,” Orme said. “Simply beautiful. That’s the epitome of what our Street Nouveau is. We want people to realize they can look beautiful and classy”

Orme’s interest in Muslim fashion came when she visited London last summer.

“I also noticed the Muslim women have all the money in the world, but never compromise their dress standards,” Orme said. “Their restrictions are stricter than ours, but they are still drop-dead gorgeous … There’s no reason why we can’t be the height of fashion, be the most beautiful person in the room and still be modest.”

The event ended with rounds of applause and refreshments served by the catering and events students.