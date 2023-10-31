It all started at the white dress workshop.

Pairs of fashion students brainstormed ideas for the upcoming assignment. While the white dress workshop aimed to design a more accommodating global temple dress, three BYU-Idaho fashion students received a unique task.

To their surprise, they were assigned to design an updated dress for the women who participate in The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

According to the Tabernacle Choir, “For more than a century, The Tabernacle Choir has given voice to the hopes, joys, trials, and triumphs of people around the world.”

By understanding the significance of the Tabernacle Choir, the three students recognized the profound meaning behind the choir members’ attire.

With half of the 360 choir members needing dresses, Em Pew, a senior studying apparel entrepreneurship, and Rebekah Luce, a junior studying apparel entrepreneurship, knew the pressure of this assignment.

“There were some very serious challenges that we faced when we were trying to come up with the design because they gave us specific instructions,” Pew said.

The girls aimed to create a modern design that would flatter sizes ranging from 2 to 32. Since Pew’s father is a member of the Tabernacle Choir, she had direct access to several female choir members. There, she found what elements worked and didn’t work in the choir’s previous dresses.

As the design team gained information, they kept moving forward. With patterns, buttons and beads on the table, they believed they’d found the perfect design.

A pleated skirt was their first pitch, but that wasn’t the design the mentors were looking for because, after an examination, the mentors knew that a plated skirt might not suit all choir members.

The task seemed impossible, but instead of going back to the drawing board for inspiration, the students fell to their knees to find answers.

“I remember we were praying about this all the time,” Luce said. “And I remember I was sitting there, and I was praying about it, and then I just kind of got this inspiration.”

With an inspired idea in mind, the team went back to work.

They found a purple material and added an adjustable panel in the back. This alteration would make the skirt flattering and convenient for all women.

After many sleepless nights, the team was ready to present their idea on a half-scale mannequin.

“When we showed that particular design element to the ladies who were hosting the workshop, they were thrilled,” Pew said. “They thought that was the coolest thing ever.”

The presentation of their design was more than a great accomplishment for the students — it was a spiritual moment.

“When we were presenting about it, the Spirit was just so strong and all of us were in tears,” Luce said.

Their design was approved by their mentors and taken to the First Presidency of the Church for approval.

“I definitely learned how much God really does care about the things you care about,” Pew said. “We spent so much time thinking about, and praying about, what we needed to do for the design to even be feasible.”

The fashion team’s design hasn’t been adopted by the Tabernacle Choir yet, but the women from the Bells on Temple Square have already performed in it.

“It’s really comforting knowing that God has a plan, and so whatever happens, it is going to work out,” Luce said.