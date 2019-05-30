Father and daughter duo perform together again

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Snow Recital Hall join Dr. Robert Tueller, a member of the music faculty at BYU-Idaho, and Claire Tueller Thueson, his daughter.

The Tueller Duo will feature the cello and piano.

Tueller has been a faculty member at BYU-I for 18 years.

For almost 50 years, Tueller has been playing the cello. He picked it up after his sister started but then decided she didn’t want to play anymore.

He recalled being in school and taking an aptitude test for the cello and failing, but his parents insisted.

“Cello is my main instrument, but I grew up playing piano,” Tueller said. “I play a number of instruments based on my background in early baroque music.”

As for Thueson, she has been playing the piano since she was five years old.

“Piano lessons are a privilege in the Tueller home,” Tueller said, noting the influence music had on his daughter.

From an early age, Tueller could see the talent in Thueson.

“It seemed to me she would get an assignment on a piece and the next day it would be better, even if she hadn’t played it because she was thinking about it,” Tueller said.

They performed as a duo since Thueson was in high school, and this concert is part of Thueson’s Ph.D.

Erin Ricks, an alumna from BYU-I, has seen Thueson play before.

“Claire is an outstanding pianist,” Ricks said. “Her talent has blessed the lives of those who know her. As she plays, she has so much grace. Her fingers quickly glide across the keys and honestly, I didn’t know fingers could move that fast.”

Come and see the duo perform Thursday or watch online.