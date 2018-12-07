Feast upon the word

During Tuesday’s devotional, the quiet calm of the BYU-Idaho Center quickly increased to a soft buzz as students turned to one another to discuss the announcement of devotional lunches.

These lunches will provide students with the opportunity to have lunch with the Eyrings and the speaker of each devotional.

Some students and faculty members became aware of the lunch days before the devotional announcement, and ticket slots are being filled.

The event offers the opportunity for students to have a personal experience with the devotional speakers. Instead of asking the questions in the discussion board, they will have the opportunity to ask them in person.

“It helps because I think it’s more personal and up close,” said Valeria Butler, a junior studying music. “Instead of waiting for an answer, you can just go and talk to them and get an answer right away.”

Some students wondered before if there was a way to talk with the speakers at devotionals and ask some questions.

“I actually thought about it before,” said David Aguilar, a junior studying economics. “I always see the devotional speaker have a lunch upstairs with the president and some other people, and I always wondered what you need to do to get invited to that.”

A devotional lunch will be held every week throughout the winter semester and future semesters. According to Brett Crandall, head of University relations, “The goal of this is to get more people to go to devotional and get the students involved.”

Crandall said that they will be possibly changing devotional to be at 11:30 and having lunch afterward in the future.

The events will take place on Tuesdays at 12:45 p.m. on the third floor of the Manwaring Center. Each student is limited to two tickets per I-number, and tickets must be ordered six days in advanced on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.