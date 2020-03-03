Feel God’s love with Jorge Cocco Santangelo

During the Middle Ages, scripture stories were told through pictures. Great big glass windows were decorated with biblical scenes to teach those who were illiterate the stories of Christ and His followers.

Like the stained glass windows of the Middle Ages, Jorge Cocco Santangelo’s art is used to inform people about scriptural events. Santangelo’s paintings include The Book of Mormon stories of Samuel the Lamanite, Alma and Amulek, and Nephi.

Santangelo’s purpose for painting these ancient events is to teach others about Christ’s enabling power and help those who may not know Christ to feel His love.

Santangelo’s new 21-piece exhibit will be displayed in the Spori Art Gallery from March 4 through April 9.

Nowadays, despite the great increase in literacy, art is still used to teach important lessons.

“I remember seeing a piece (of art) when Peter tried to walk on water towards Jesus, but he had fallen into the water,” said Mikaela Maurer, local artist and a junior studying animal science. “You could see Jesus’s hand reaching into the water to pull Peter out. It just really got me thinking that He’s there when we fall, no matter where we happen to be.”

Every artist has their own style and depiction of the world around them. Some artists see things realistically, when others, like Santangelo, see it differently.

“Even when two artists may cover a similar subject matter, each one takes a unique approach,” said Kyoung Dabell, the art gallery curator. “It’s very inspiring.”

Santangelo sees the scriptural world in symmetrical lines and planes. His new exhibit depicts sacred events from The Book of Mormon with geometric shapes rather than intricate detail.

“The lines, forms and colors can express the meaning more directly,” Santangelo said in an interview with BYU Studies. “The idea being that viewers can enjoy an aesthetic experience that leads them into the subject matter.”

In the scriptures, many of the most important lessons are associated with miracles. In his paintings, Santangelo wants his audience to take a second look at those lessons through an alternate lens.

In the same interview, Santangelo said, “Miracles and the plan of salvation are sometimes hard to comprehend in full and may seem surreal to us … Communicating the profundity of the event is more important than representing the details of clothing and surroundings.”

Take a trip back in time at the Spori Art Gallery. See what it is like to learn from art like the people of the Middle Ages, and see Santangelo’s perspective of stories in The Book of Mormon.