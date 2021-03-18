Feminist? Why aren’t you?

There are 63 million girls who are denied education, 120 million girls who have been sexually abused, and 750 million girls who were forced into marriage before their eighteenth birthday.

Furthermore, sexism and discrimination still exist in the United States. In the business world, men are more likely to receive promotions based on their potential, while women are more likely to be promoted based on their past achievements. In another example, scientists were asked to evaluate resumes that were submitted for a lab manager position. Although the resumes were identical, the evaluators, both male and female, favored the resumes submitted by men. Those examples were just from the workplace. Women experience blatant harassment in public and are often objectified by the media, which has been proven to have negative psychological effects on women and especially young girls.

Unfortunately, not enough people stand up for these girls because of the stigma that exists around the feminist movement, claiming that a feminist is someone who is “crazy,” “extreme,” “man-hating,” and “hostile.” But is a feminist really someone who is “crazy,” “extreme,” “man-hating,” and “hostile”?

No. A feminist is someone who believes in social, economic and political equality. Feminists stand up for the rights and opportunities of women, as well as men, of all backgrounds, religions, political parties and professions.

According to Sherly Sandberg, the chief operating officer of Facebook and an active feminist, “Mothers who work outside the home should regard mothers who work inside the home as real workers. And mothers who work inside the home should be equally respectful of those choosing another option.”

But why does it have to be feminism rather than a belief in gender equality?

It is empirically demonstrable that people who do not accept the label of a feminist do not “engage in collective action on behalf of women’s rights.” This is an obvious problem because gender equality will never be achieved until people take action. Studies done on these non-labelers, who are supposedly “feminist-minded” but not “feminist-identified,” found that non-labelers are more self-interested than their feminist counterparts. Unfortunately, not only are these individuals not a part of the feminist movement, but it seems they are also failing to do anything to achieve “gender equality.”

If more people join the feminist movement and prove that not all feminists fit the stereotype, the negative perception of a “typical” feminist can be changed. As more people accept the feminist label, the movement will be destigmatized, as the norm shifts from “extremists” or “liberals,” to just “people.” Even better, as more people accept the feminist label and act on it, the need for feminism will disintegrate as fairness and unity are achieved.