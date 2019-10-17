Fencing aka the art of poking people with finesse

Tucked away in the John W. Hart building is the fencing club.

“Fencing is a surprisingly safe sport because we go over rules, and students wear padding and a helmet. There are no blown-out knees like in football,” said Emma Donley, a sophomore studying psychology.

In addition to learning to fence, those attending can find stress relief and receive a full body work out.

Student instructor Ben Witham, a sophomore studying electrical engineering, teaches the very basics of swordplay with the foil sword, such as how to hold the sword, safety precautions and the stance. Student instructor Israel Garcia, a freshman studying manufacturing engineering technology, teaches more advanced moves with the saber. Garcia took up fencing in high school, while Witham joined last semester after seeing a flyer in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center.

To advertise and gain publicity, the club went to the activities fair at the beginning of the semester. Since then, there has been an influx of participants. In the past, five students attended per session. Now attendance reaches 20 people per session.

“Now we have people who are more organized, and that’s another reason why we are doing better,” Garcia said.

People using the Hart facilities stopped to comment on the class.

“At first it was my friend who brought me in, but then I began to love it. I feel like learning fencing will help me in theater production,” said Alora Eden, a freshman studying theater.

Classes take place in Hart 234 on Tuesday and Saturday from 4-6 p.m.

“It’s the only place on campus you can go and poke people and not get in trouble,” said Aj Heath, a freshman studying business management.