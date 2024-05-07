Understanding Fentanyl: The growing opioid crisis and National Fentanyl Awareness Day



In the last two decades, the United States has witnessed a stark and steady climb in drug overdose deaths, a public health crisis that continues to unfold with significant implications.

According to the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), the age-adjusted rate of drug overdose deaths has nearly quadrupled from 8.2 per 100,000 standard population in 2002. It is now 32.6 in 2022, highlighting the escalating nature of this epidemic.

The report, authored by Merianne R. Spencer, M.P.H., Matthew F. Garnett, M.P.H., and Arialdi M. Miniño, M.P.H., presents comprehensive data from the National Vital Statistics System, detailing the disturbing rise in drug overdose deaths across various demographics.

In 2021 and 2022, overdose death rates decreased among individuals aged 15–34 but increased for those aged 35 and older. The rates also varied significantly among racial and Hispanic-origin groups, with increases observed in most categories except for White non-Hispanic and Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander non-Hispanic groups.

The rates of deaths involving synthetic opioids, other than methadone, rose by 4.1% from 21.8 to 22.7, while deaths involving heroin and natural or semisynthetic opioids declined. The death rates for cocaine and psychostimulants with abuse potential also showed an increase between 2021 and 2022.

The severity of the Fentanyl epidemic

Fentanyl is a major contributor to the opioid epidemic in the United States, with synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, being the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. In 2021 alone, synthetic opioids were responsible for over 80,411 deaths.

The potency of fentanyl means that just two milligrams can be fatal, which is roughly equivalent to a few grains of table salt.

The emergence of drugs like xylazine, which is often mixed with fentanyl, has further complicated the landscape. This has contributed to an increase in the severity and number of overdoses​ according to the CDC.

Xylazine, used in veterinary medicine, can exacerbate the effects of opioids and lead to severe health issues like skin lesions and increased overdose risks.

Initiatives of National Fentanyl Awareness Day

National Fentanyl Awareness Day was established to spotlight the dangers associated with fentanyl, which is often unknowingly ingested by individuals using counterfeit pills and other street drugs.

In its third year, the initiative has garnered the support of a wide range of stakeholders, including families, educators, community groups and government entities, to spread critical information and prevent further overdoses.

The day is marked by various activities aimed at increasing awareness, such as educational films, social media campaigns and community workshops.

Local impact in Idaho

In Idaho, a critical legislative step is being taken to combat the rising fentanyl crisis.

House Bill 441, lead by Rep. Marco Erickson, R-Idaho Falls and House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, seeks to legalize fentanyl testing strips, which are currently classified as paraphernalia under state law.

The bill’s introduction hopes to be a proactive approach to reduce the alarming rate of fentanyl-related overdoses in the state, which accounted for nearly half of all drug overdose deaths in 2022.

The use of fentanyl testing strips is viewed as a practical prevention measure.

These strips, which can detect the presence of fentanyl in various substances, are endorsed by health authorities including the CDC as an effective, low-cost intervention to prevent overdoses. Despite their potentially life-saving benefits, these testing strips are criminalized in Idaho — one of only six states to do so.

The legislative move has garnered broad support, including testimonies from university students and representatives from the ACLU of Idaho, emphasizing the real-life impact and necessity of such measures in preventing unnecessary deaths from fentanyl poisoning.

This legislative action is part of a broader priority among Idaho lawmakers to address the fentanyl overdose crisis, which also includes efforts to impose stricter penalties on fentanyl trafficking.

House Bill 441 has successfully passed through committee stages and is recommended for approval on the House floor, marking a significant stride towards enhancing public health responses and potentially saving lives in Idaho.

Resources and support

For those seeking assistance or looking to contribute to the fight against the fentanyl crisis, numerous resources are available:

— National Fentanyl Awareness Day

— Eastern Idaho Public Health

— Song for Charlie

There are also resources locally available in Rexburg:

— Family Crisis Center

— Center For Hope (Rexburg satellite)





Editors note: As the challenges posed by drug abuse and overdose are faced, it’s crucial to remember that help is available, and no one is alone. Whether it’s reaching out to a neighbor, friend or coworker, every action can make a difference in this fight. The journey towards recovery and prevention starts with individuals taking that step, engaging with the community and spreading awareness. For those who are suffering, do not lose hope. Seek help, utilize available resources and remember that taking action can lead to positive change. Together, we can work towards a safer and healthier future.