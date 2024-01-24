The Fierce Fighting Championship returns to Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls Saturday, making its third stop at the venue.

Former UFC fighter Yazan “Yazzle Dazzle” Hajeh will take on Michael “The Mullet” Cyr in the fight for the Pro Bantamweight Title. Hajeh’s last fight was Feb. 11, 2023 when he beat Joel Haro by unanimous decision at FFC in Idaho Falls.

Hajeh, 31, hopes to add a win to his professional record, which currently sits at 7-2-0. Cyr, 28, currently owns a pro record of 5-1-0.

Saturday’s other pro fight will feature Kerry “The Batterer” Lattimer and R’Mandel Cameron. Both fighters will be hungry, as they haven’t won since 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Lattimer, a Pocatello native, has 53 professional fights under his belt with a record of 14-39-0. Cameron currently sits at 6-5-0.

Also fighting Saturday night is Rexburg’s own Spencer “The Rhino” Woodland. Woodland has made a name for himself at FFC as he returns for his third bout. In his last fight — June 24, 2023 — he took just 26 seconds to beat Travis Spencer by submission. This time, he faces Valiami Kulu for the Amateur Cruiserweight Title.

Tickets for the event start at $29 and are available on Ticketmaster and at the Mountain America Center box office. The doors open at 4 p.m. and the fights start at 5 p.m.