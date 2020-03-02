Fighting human trafficking in Rexburg

Operation Underground Railroad, a non-profit organization, combats human trafficking and sex slavery around the globe. The name is taken after the original Underground Railroad, which was a network that existed in the 19th Century to liberate African slaves.

Although many people may conclude that slavery ended in the 19th century, the problem still has not been eradicated but transformed. This is one of the many reasons for the creation of O.U.R.

Timothy Ballard founded O.U.R. the group back in December 2013. Ballard’s experience as a Homeland Security Agent inspired him to create O.U.R, where he dedicates his time to ending child slavery.

The official O.U.R. Brochure explains through Ballard’s former job, he learned the scale and range of the sexual tourism industry and the skills to work against it.

According to the official O.U.R website, “In the past six years of existence, O.U.R. has rescued 3,200 victims and assisted in the arrests of more than 1,800 traffickers around the world.”

The student branch of O.U.R., Students Against Slavery, has a local chapter here in Rexburg.

Isaac Gardner, a freshman majoring in general studies and President of SAS, explained that the main purpose of this group is to raise awareness, teach individuals about the organization and fundraise for the cause.

Gardner said, “All human beings are children of God, and we should all be fighting to end (human trafficking and child slavery).”

Spark Freedom of the Madison Liberty Institute hosts the SAS every Thursday at 6 p.m. They are located next to the post office.

To learn more and get involved in the cause, Gardener encourages those who are interested to text SAS to 91011 to receive more information.

Grant Farnsworth, a senior studying social work and the Vice President of SAS, described human trafficking as “the scourge of our time.”

He explained that many people either don’t know or don’t want to know about it because it is so “dark.” Many people believe something should be done, but don’t want to get involved because it is too much for them.

Farnsworth raises the question: “If you don’t do something about it, who will?”

He commented that at BYU-Idaho, we are taught to be Christ-like and Christ was about finding people in the worst situations and helping them out. The people who are helped by this organization are truly in the worst condition.

Farnsworth explained how many people think that if they were alive during the legalization of slavery in the U.S., they would have done something about it.

“But would we? Are you doing anything about it now?” Farnsworth said.