Fill finals week with fa-la-la-la-las

It’s that time of year to deck the halls and sing fa-la-la-la-las, but how can students at BYU-Idaho carol “Merry Christmas” with finals week right around the corner?

“Moments of the joy and the Christmas feelings come when listening to the music, or doing some activity,” said Nathan Lee, a senior studying public health. “But it fades just as soon as it comes when you have to refocus on schooling.”

Here are three ways students have found to brighten finals week with musical Christmas cheer:

1. Sound Alliance & Vocal Union Swingin’ Christmas

This jazz concert for all ages has become a holiday tradition for students and the community, hosted by the department of music in the Hart Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Dec 13. Come listen to classic Christmas music with a spin. Tickets are $3 for BYU-Idaho students and $6 for the general public.

2. BYU-Idaho Christmas Stadium Singing

Every Sunday night under the BYU-Idaho stadium, dozens of students gather to sing hymns. Now in December, students spread the spirit of Christmas by singing their favorite Christmas hymns. The singing begins at 8:45 p.m. with Spanish hymns and continues at 9:30 p.m. with English hymns. Be sure to dress warm and bring friends to huddle with!

3. Christmas Parties and Caroling

“I would know of no greater joy than to do a Christmas party decorating cookies, drinking hot cocoa and watching a Christmas movie,” said Blake Coberly, a freshman studying business management.

Host a Christmas party with roommates, classmates and any strangers walking by your door. Spread Christmas cheer through door-to-door caroling and brighten finals week with choruses of classic Christmas carols.

“It’s difficult to feel the spirit of Christmas when I’m swamped with finals studies at the end of fall semester,” Lee said. “But Christmas music makes it so much better.”