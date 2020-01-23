Filling the Hart: Students showcase their hops

For most, basketball has always seemed like a tall man’s game, but with the upcoming Slam Dunk Competition, all students have the chance to share their hops. The Slam Dunk Tryouts were hosted on Jan. 21 and 22 and the competition will be held on Jan. 31 in the Hart Main Gym, with admissions at $3.

“The Slam Dunk Competition is actually four events in one: the 3-point Shootout, the Shooting Stars Challenge, the Assisted Slam Dunk and the Slam Dunk Competition,” said Clay Rogers, a junior studying biomedical science and the men’s basketball coordinator. “It’s a chance for the guys to win money, prizes and we also have $500 going to the crowd this year.”

According to the BYU-Idaho calendar, students of any height or gender are welcome to attend. The upcoming competition will have more than just basketball — prizes and food are included.

“Another big part is this isn’t an entertainment event, so we want everyone involved,” said Zach Schlesinger, a junior studying history education and the women’s basketball coordinator. “[We want] a buzz here in the gym that hasn’t been here since Ricks College basketball.”

In the past, the Slam Dunk Competition has had a large turnout, ranging from 150 people to 200, and the coordinators are hoping that it continues to increase.

“The more people, the more hype, which means the better dunks,” said Brigham Radmall, a sophomore studying business management and a past competitor.

Some of these shooters have been practicing for years now, preparing to give the best of themselves, especially for the crowd.

“Last year, one of the reasons I didn’t score so well is [because] I missed two out of my three dunks, so this year I just want to make them,” Radmall said.