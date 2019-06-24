Find the courage to advocate at the child and family advocacy society

On June 13, members of the Child and Family Advocacy Society gathered for their weekly meeting in the John L. Clark Building as the society presidency set up Facebook Live to broadcast the meeting.

After an opening prayer, Lily Rutan, a junior majoring in marriage and family studies, opened up the meeting with a video about families.

Campus and online students anonymously submitted their questions about finding the courage to advocate as five students led a panel discussion.

The discussed questions included:

How do we advocate for the family when many of those we associate with define the family differently?

What are the best resources for becoming educated and informed?

What is the best way to advocate in our own homes to our children?

What are some things we can say as advocates?

Students that participate in the Child and Family Advocacy Society learn to be informed on the family, the doctrine of the family and what advocacy means.

“I think (advocacy) is just speaking up for what you believe in and trying to speak for and share truth,” said Braxton Ard, a senior majoring in marriage and family studies and president of the child and family advocacy society. “I am passionate, and I believe in the family and in the doctrine of the family. I have to advocate, by nature, for that.”

According to the BYU-Idaho website, the society is focused on advocating for children and families and the understanding of the career paths available related to children and families.

How can BYU-I students advocate for the family?

“There are a variety of ways,” Ard said. “Social media is a great way to (advocate). Really, it’s just talking with your family, with friends and those around you and sharing those things that you believe.”

Despite fear and insecurity about advocating, students can defend the doctrine of the family.

“I joined because I feel like advocating is not my strong suit,” Rutan said. “I have learned so much about (what) advocacy means, how you can advocate and more about different topics within family.”

Be informed on how to advocate for the family at the Child and Family Advocacy Society on Thursdays at 2 p.m. in the Clark Building room 235.