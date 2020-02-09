Finders keepers

Items left unclaimed in the Lost and Found after 60 days from previous semesters are included in the Lost and Found Sale on Feb. 21 in the John Taylor Building. The time is still to be determined.

“My favorite part about the sale is the major discounts,” said Halle Andrew, a junior studying art and an employee at the Lost and Found. “Back when we had the auction, you could find anything from notebooks and clothes to Bose headphones. One year we even had an electric ukulele which was so cool.”

Andrew also said the sale has gained popularity over the years due to the low prices set throughout the vast assortment of items.

According to the BYU-Idaho Lost and Found website, “You’ll be surprised at what you can find!”

More information about the sale and how to claim lost items can also be found on the Lost and Found page.