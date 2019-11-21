Finding answers through a phone call

Endless anxious thoughts flowed through her mind as she worried about the darkness that flooded the room. Nicole Banez, a junior studying business management, found herself scared of the dark for the first time in her life.

Feeling anxious was something Banez wasn’t used to. She said she was always emotional but never paralyzed by thoughts. She never found a solution for being sad and crying several times a week.

Banez didn’t know why she was emotional until she talked to her grandmother.

By interviewing her grandmother over the phone, Banez discovered a new part of her family history.

“She mentioned she cried a lot when she was younger due to anxiety,” Banez said.

This sparked a thought because Banez had experienced the same problem.

“Nightmares are a constant problem I’m facing, so I asked her if she has any,” Banez said. “She said yes, and that she has them when she forgets her medications.”

Banez realized that she might have anxiety.

Because she thought it was interesting and she wanted to learn more, Banez asked her grandmother if she was the only one with anxiety in the family.

Her grandmother said both sides of the family have anxiety, including her parents.

“I never knew my parents had anxiety,” Banez said. “After hearing that, it felt like all these doors of information started opening.”

After the phone call, Banez talked to her husband about anxiety. His recommendation — to go to therapy on campus — opened more doors for Banez.

“I decided to join the THRIVE program on campus this semester,” Banez said. “It’s truly helped me, and even helps out my husband.”

THRIVE is a mental health program that meets twice a week. The first meeting is a presentation and a group talk while the second meeting is an activity.

“It feels safe. I connect with people who are similarly struggling,” Banez said. “There’s a lot of healing with talking about anxiety,”

Being able to use campus resources has positively affected Banez’s life. While she was once feeling down, she now feels enlightened because of the help she’s gotten.

“The biggest thing I’ve learned is to take advantage of the resources this campus has,” Banez said. “I was never one to join anything, but now that I know I have anxiety, I want to fix it, and I’ll do anything to do that.”

Banez is learning more about how to help herself each time she goes to therapy and THRIVE.

“I want other students to know they should use these resources,” Banez said. “They are awesome and you learn so much about yourself. I’m finally healing.”