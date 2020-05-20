Center Stage employee sees blessings through COVID-19 restrictions

Crowds of people waiting for tickets in anticipation for concerts, resounding applause for the performances enjoyed and laughter echoing in response to the remarks of performers. These are the types of interactions that can be expected at an event hosted by BYU-Idaho’s Center Stage.

Kaitlyn Johns, Center Stage director and a senior majoring in communication, has planned her spring 2020 internship for about a year now. It originally included everything from scheduling large events, selecting performances and marketing for every performance.

Johns expected it to be her last “hurrah” before graduation. What she didn’t expect? Social distancing and stay–at–home orders.

Despite all the hurdles COVID-19 presented, Johns still notices the blessings in her life. Including getting to kept her internship.

“I planned all my classes and schedule around this internship,” Johns said. “I wouldn’t be able to graduate without it, and it would set me back. The fact that I still have my internship has been a blessing. It looks different than I planned, but I’m glad that the school stood by their employees.”

Tentative plans for future semesters were made so students can move forward with their education and life post-graduation. Johns explained that Center Stage has made contracts with performers so that if social distancing continues in the fall, they will perform in a later semester when there aren’t mass gathering restrictions.

Johns also analyzes past performances, seeing how successful they were and how Center Stage can improve.

“This downtime has been helpful,” Johns said. “Usually there is so much going on that we don’t go as in-depth with the data. Right now it’s nice because we’re not scrambling to get everything done.”

Ultimately she feels the work they are doing now — with past trends, data and research — will lead them to future success.

“This is time we are using to our advantage,” Johns said.