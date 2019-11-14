Finding hidden treasures at the Lost and Found Sale

BYU-Idaho will hold the semester Lost and Found Sale on Friday, Nov. 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the John W. Taylor Cultural Hall.

The Lost and Found Sale held each semester includes items that have been left unclaimed for over two months. Students benefit from the inexpensive prices on all items, while the Lost and Found clears inventory.

According to Maria Fisher, a junior studying communication, there are a lot of items that go unclaimed, and it’s a way for students to get nice merchandise for a great deal.

“I like seeing the crowds and seeing everyone get so excited about finding an item that they love,” Fisher said. “Even I love going because there are a lot of fun things that are super cheap and I love a good deal.”

Cristian Belleville, a junior studying history, has been involved in the Lost and Found Sale for two semesters.

“The most exciting thing is to see such a huge inventory disappear so quickly and it helps me know that we are making good deals and people are enjoying it,” Belleville said.

Belleville wants students to realize there are fantastic deals and there is something there for everybody at a cheap price.

According to the BYU-Idaho Lost and Found homepage, “You’ll be surprised at what you can find.”

Some of the available items include headphones, jewelry, water bottles, chargers, hats and clothing.

“There’s so much stuff, that you’ll to be able to find something that you want for a better deal than what you’d find anywhere else,” Belleville said. “I think it’s worth going and looking because you’re likely going to find many things that you want.”

Hundreds of students attend the sale each semester.

“A lot of people don’t know what it is, so they don’t care to go,” Fisher said. “They are actually missing out because there are a lot of great things.”