Finding samba-dy to dance with

The glittering fuchsia costumes swish in time with the sweep of blazing spotlights overhead. The dancers on the stage twist and rock alongside the pounding beat of Latin street-art music.

The samba was just one of many ballroom styles of dance performed at BYU-Idaho’s semesterly Extravadance. Anna Evans, a freshman majoring in theatre studies, participated for the first time in this recent event.

Evans has been dancing since she was 8 years old. She’s familiar with dance styles such as tap, ballet and jazz. She became more seriously involved with dance in middle school.

“I saw a friend performing with his partner at some showcase and I thought ‘Dang, that’s what I want to do. I want to do ballroom so bad,’” Evans said.

Though currently expanding her skills in modern dance, Evans said she prefers ballroom.

“(Ballroom’s) just got beautiful lines and dresses and it’s so organized,” Evans said. “You get to dance with a whole team and it’s really nice to interact with those people.”

Though she loves being on stage, Evans said she plans to specialize in technical theatre.

“When I was younger, I wanted to go into architecture so bad,” Evans said. “Then I decided that was a terrible idea, so I rounded it back into doing theatrical design, or in stage or sets.”

Dance will always remain a huge influence in her life, Evans said. Through it, she has developed many valuable social connections.

“It’s made me who I am,” Evans said. “Without being on certain teams I don’t think I would be in the place I am today.”

Amidst cheers and applause from the audience, this semester’s Extravadance concluded the evening of Saturday, Nov. 16. But for Evans, the dancing will continue for the rest of her life.