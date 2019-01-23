Finding spirituality in music

Between movements of Mozart’s Sonata No. 4 in E-flat major, Austin Roylance, a junior studying music, rubbed his hands on his pant legs and sighed. Suddenly, he leaned toward the piano and began expertly moving his fingers over the keys.

Roylance performed his junior piano recital on Jan. 18, as a requirement for his degree in piano performance. At the age of 5, Roylance told his mother he wanted to learn piano, and so began his love of performing.

Throughout the program, the idea that music holds a spirituality for Roylance permeated his performances.

When asked if he ever lost his passion for playing, Roylance said he decided to quit at the age of 12 and didn’t touch a key for nearly two years.

“I kind of went through a spiritually dark phase in my life,” Roylance said. “I didn’t want anything to do with anything or anyone.”

After realizing his grades wouldn’t be enough to get him into college, he decided to pick up the piano again. Roylance began auditioning for colleges throughout Utah and Idaho, gaining offers of acceptance to every school he auditioned for.

“The spirit really hit me when I came here,” Roylance said. “A lot of people down-talk this school, but this school, I would say hands-down has one of the most strong piano programs in the whole western states’ undergrad.”

As Roylance draws closer to the end of his time here at BYU-Idaho, he will begin auditioning for master’s programs this coming December. While he plans to apply to 12 schools in locations ranging from New York, Los Angeles, Indiana and London, his top choices are Eastman, Yale, Mannes School of Music and Juilliard.

In preparation for his auditions, Roylance will be learning approximately an hour and a half worth of music.

The best advice Roylance had to give to students beginning their path in music is to be OK with where they’re at, be willing to grow and to make a spiritual connection with each piece.

“My biggest message from that program is just really connect with the music and hopefully the audience feels it,” Roylance said.