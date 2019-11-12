Finding the balance

Mckinley Nicoll, a sophomore studying political science, is active from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day. Nicoll has two jobs, is a full time student, a student representative council member, relief society president and has a social life. She finds this difficult and works to find the balance of these responsibilities.

“Honestly, it’s really hard. That is something that I feel like I’m still working on. I’m still learning,” said Nicoll.

At times, Nicoll questions if she manages her time effectively. She wonders if she should put more of her time in her work, studies or social life. However, her friends help her balance some of these activities.

“My roommates and my friends are super supportive of the things that I do. They come to any activity that I help put on,” Nicoll said.

Even with the help of Nicoll’s friends and roommates, her semester remains difficult.

“I call it my challenge semester because I feel like I am being challenged in a lot of different ways,” Nicoll said. “I’m kind of realizing through my challenge semester that I can’t do everything. I think that I just need to be better at prioritizing what’s better for me at that moment.”

Nicoll recognizes she is able to do hard things. She feels blessed to be able to do all she has this semester. As she looks back on her semester, Nicoll wants others who feel overwhelmed to know one thing:

“Just take it one step at a time, live in the present, and realize that we’re all trying to make it,” Nicoll said.