Finding the good in times of change

Hello BYU-Idaho! Well, it’s easy to say that this semester truly isn’t like any other. I understand that for many of you, online classes aren’t quite the experience you probably had in mind for a beautiful spring in Idaho.

Many students have faced difficult situations and had to make tough decisions as COVID-19 has impacted how to do schooling, travel and even where to live.

The entire world has felt the hand of COVID-19.

As I observe the changes in my community, I try to think of ways we can make our lives and the lives of those around us a little bit better, day by day.

Sometimes just waking up and doing my hair helps me feel better. I saw two little girls, ages eight and three, drawing with chalk on the sidewalk, just happy to be home with their mom. While still practicing social distancing, my husband and I joined together with friends and another family in the community to beautify an area riddled with garbage. While we made sure to keep plenty of distance, we were able to see a change for the better in ourselves and in our environment.

Yes, there are definitely some negative and unexpected changes taking place in the world, but there have also been some unexpected positives. I’ve been able to spend more time with my husband and dog, I appreciate being outside and even cherish FaceTime conversations just a little bit more.

Heraclitus, a Greek philosopher, is quoted for saying, “The only constant in life is change.”

Every day we will face changes, either in weather, scheduling, jobs, housing, you name it. Nearly everything is subject to change in one way or another, even if it’s as small as getting gray hair. How we cope with change lies in our attitude.

As you enter into a new semester, I hope you can approach change with faith and grace and work a little harder to find the good. Remember that everything can’t be all bad.

Best of luck BYU-Idaho, and here’s to another great semester!