Finding the light through darkness

In the midst of times of darkness, many members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including apostles and prophets share hope and light.

“His rest is assured for all who come unto Him.”

Elder John A. McCune shared the story about Nephi and the golden plates; he explained that if Nephi stayed focused on the Lord and his blessings then he would be blessed.

Elder McCune then shared an experience of when his son had a severe accident that ended up in him staying in the hospital for two months. During the two month stay, Elder McCune and his family knelt and prayed almost every day; feeling the love spread across him and his family.

“We did not know what the future held or if we would see our son alive again,” Elder McCune said. “We did know very clearly that his life was in God’s hands and the results, from an eternal perspective, would work out for his and our good. Through the gift of the Spirit, we were fully prepared to accept any outcome.”

He explained that even though his son soon recovered, not every trial we face can have the outcome we want. However, as we focus on Christ, we will see God’s miracle in his time and his way.

“There will be times when we will not be able to see any way that a current situation will end well and might even express as Nephi, ‘My heart sorroweth because of my flesh,'” Elder McCune said. “There may be times that the only hope we have is in Jesus Christ. His rest is assured for all who come unto Him.”

“We will have courage when confronted with seemingly impossible tasks and circumstances.”

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles referenced to a story about a former patient’s dilemma of receiving his grandson’s heart in a heart transplant.

At first, he was thinking about refusing the heart, but he soon accepted it and went on with the transplant and lived an extra 13 years. Elder Renlund explained that God gives us gifts and we cannot be foolish enough to reject gifts.

He explained that when we realize that all great gifts come from God, we teach others about God’s ways and mercy.

“We will strengthen our resolve to keep the covenants we have made to follow the Savior,” Elder Renlund said. “We will be filled with the love of God, want to help those in need without being judgmental, love our children and raise them in righteousness, retain a remission of our sins, and always rejoice. These are the remarkable fruits of remembering God’s goodness and mercy.”

“The rains came down, and the floods came up, and the house on the rock stood still.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles explained how many temples are built to stand to last through the millennium. He explained the first step to make temples last is the foundation.

He created a metaphor by connecting the foundations of the temples with our personal foundation.

“What are the foundational elements of my spiritual and emotional character that will allow me and my family to remain steadfast and immovable, even to withstand the earthshaking and tumultuous seismic events that will surely take place in our lives?”

He began to share how one Latter-day Saint explained how her foundation of faith has been tested many times.

“Because faith is what gets me through these dark times. Having faith doesn’t mean nothing bad is going to happen,” the sister explained. “Having faith allows me to believe that there will be light again. And that light will be even brighter because I have walked through the dark. As much darkness as I have witnessed over the years, I have witnessed far more light.”

Elder Stevenson explained those who build a strong foundation in the gospel will survive through the storms and the house upon the rock will remain steadfast.