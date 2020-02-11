Finding the positives and negatives of online dating

According to a recent study by Pew research center, three-in-ten U.S. adults say they have used an online dating site or app. Twelve percent of Americans said they have married or are in a committed relationship after meeting their significant other on a dating app. These numbers have increased over the years.

While dating sites and applications help create relationships for some; in 2013 pew research found only 3% entered a relationship. This shows that dating websites and apps are playing a larger role in dating than they did in the past.

About 23% of Americans now say they have gone on a date with someone they met through a dating site.

According to Pew Research Center, half of Americans believe dating sites and apps have neither a positive nor negative effect on dating and relationships, while smaller shares think its effect has either been positive (22%) or negative (26%).

Many online daters believe dishonesty is an issue. 71% of users claim people lie about themselves on a dating platform to seem more interesting. 50% believe that many of the accounts are fake. Many online daters do not believe harassment, bullying, or privacy violations take place on dating platforms.

About 35% of online dating app users claimed that they were called an offensive name and a smaller percentage claimed they were threatened.

Pew Research Center says creators of online dating sites and apps struggle with the perception that these sites could help create troubling or even dangerous encounters. Although there is some evidence that much of the stigma surrounding these sites have disappeared over time, half of Americans still find the prospect of meeting someone through a dating site unsafe.

A majority of those that are skeptical about the safety of using a dating site or app (52%) are those that have never used one.

Although many have found the negatives in a dating site or app, 71% of users claimed it was easier to find people they found attractive on the dating sites and two-thirds say is it easy to meet people with the same interests or hobbies.