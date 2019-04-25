First Friday features live music, escape rooms and much more

Sharing is caring!











Student Activities produces First Friday at the beginning of the semester. Unlike I-Night, First Friday aims to connect the entire student body.

First Friday will be on April 26, from 8 p.m. to midnight. All events will be held in the Hyrum Manwaring Center and the John W. Hart Gym. Tickets cost $5 and are available in the ticket office, online or at the door.

First Friday

Joshua Layton, a sophomore studying interdisciplinary studies, is the student lead of Student Activities and said he wanted students to say, “I have a very busy semester but I do not want to miss First Friday.”

The BYU-Idaho administration approached Student Activities and asked them to plan an event to “reclaim Fridays.” First Friday debuted in the Winter 2019 semester and Layton reported over 2,000 students attended.

Building on the success of last semester, Student Activities plans to make the event a tradition. Layton said if students attend events like First Friday, BYU-Idaho will be willing to fund similar events.

Events

There will be four escape rooms in the student activities office, two of which being presidential and wilderness-survival themed.

Latin dancing will be held in Hart Main Gym and country dancing in the MC ballroom.

At The Crossroads, students can help themselves to pizza, brownies, gelato and a soda bar while they kick it and relax to live music from the campus jazz band.

A variety of live performances will play throughout the night, starting with BraKwaku at 8 p.m. Two comedic groups and a local band, Vox Meridian, will also perform.

On the third floor of the MC, students can enjoy movie shorts including Pixar animated shorts.

A full schedule is on the BYU-I activities page.

To be entered into a raffle to win four First Friday tickets, students can take a picture of the First Friday poster and share it on Facebook or Instagram with the #1rstFridayBYUI.