Green and purple aliens, astronauts and planets like Earth, Saturn and Mars decorated the First Friday event hosted by Campus Life Events with the theme “Out of the World” on Friday.

First Friday is a BYU-Idaho tradition that welcomes students back to campus for the new semester. This is the third semester with a specific theme where other departments are given the opportunity to host an activity.

Students found the outer space theme expressed in the decoration and in the names of activities. Activities included a dance party with DJ Jason Gibson, Alien Archery Tag, Spacewalk Slacklining and Area 51 Mini Golf.

Emily Knoll, new acting director of Campus Life Events, led her team to bring the event together.

“It‘s just a super fun party for people to come and hang out, and just get to make new friends and play some super fun games, and we always have food so that’s always a plus,” Knoll said. “(My favorite part is) to just see people get together. They come with people and leave with other people because they make new friends.”

Behind the scenes of the event, the Campus Life Events team, Blue Crew volunteers and helpers from other departments worked together to ensure a safe and fun environment.

Flown in from Utah and working for Reeverb Entertainment, DJ Jason Gibson was one highlight of First Friday. He returned to BYU-I after DJing at the Halloween party last fall.

Gibson grew up around Nephi, Utah and has worked in the DJ business for many years. As a child, his interest in music grew into his own business, which led him to play at many parties at different locations in Utah and BYU for about 28 years. His favorite part of the night was the energy of the crowd.

Students arrived with friends or alone and left with new friendships and memories to start off the new semester.

Ellie Brown came with her friend Ailey Johnson and talked about their favorite activity.

“Our favorite activity was definitely the dance party. We tore it up in there. It was so much fun,” Brown said.

The event lasted from 8 to 11 p.m. and served hundreds of students in celebration of the first week of the new semester.