Students attending the Meet and Greet Social for President and Sister Alvin F. Meredith III were asked the question: What were your first impressions of President Meredith?

“He seems like a really authentic person,” said Spencer John, a student studying biomedical science. “He just seems really genuine and … even though I’ve never met him, he seems like somebody that would care a lot about me.”

Many students at BYU-Idaho voiced that President Meredith carries happiness with him. Other attributes that students notice include his spirituality.

” … He just felt like he talked about how he’d be learning along with everyone else,” said Katelyn Wardell, a communication major, “And I just really enjoyed how it felt, like we were all going to be learning together. He just felt very, very relatable and friendly.”

While BYU-I students are getting to know their new president, they also get to know his wife, Sister Jennifer Edgin Meredith. The most common remarks about Sister Meredith have been about her kindness.

Malia Collett, a student majoring in general studies major said, “They’re so kind. They’re just so kind.”