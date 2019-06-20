First LLB event comes to BYUI

This semester, BYU-Idaho presents it’s first Learn Live Become event. The school plans on hosting two LLB events each semester in order to help students improve different skillsets.

The LLB event, being held on Thursday in the John Taylor Building from 7 to 9 p.m., is where BYU-I students will learn life skills during three 25-minute breakout sessions of interactive workshops. These sessions plan on teaching various topics from financial literacy to time management.

“By the end of the workshops, the students will have walked out with something they accomplished related to that workshop topic,” said Nate Jones, a sophomore studying psychology.

Jones works for LLB and is the program assistant for Workshops and Skills Mentoring.

Tim Rarick, a Home & Family faculty member, will be the keynote speaker at the event. Rarick has taught on campus for seven years and earned degrees in human development & family studies.

Student support is the event’s host. The goal for the evening is that students, with the resources provided, can reach higher levels in self-reliance and life skills.

“Students should attend to be better stewards over their own lives,” said Jones. “If they come, then they will learn valuable lessons that will be useful this semester and throughout their lives.”

Open to all BYU-I students, the LLB event on Thursday costs $2 per person if bought online and $3 at the door.

“The program teaches us a variety of topics, ranging from academic and leadership to financial and life skills,” said Student Representative Council member, Daniel Edwards. “I love the program since it teaches students important life skills and gives us the opportunity to grow.”