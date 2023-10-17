The following is a statement from the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints regarding the conflict in the Middle East.

We are devastated by the recent eruption of violence and loss of life in the Middle East. Violence of this nature is abhorrent to us and is not in harmony with the gospel of Jesus Christ, which is a gospel of peace. At such times, our hearts ache for all victims of this atrocity.

As servants of God, we affirm that He calls upon all of us to love our neighbors as ourselves, and we pray for a peaceful resolution of all conflicts.

Brief overview of 6-day conflict

Hamas, a Sunni Islamic political and militant group that currently rules the Gaza Strip of the Palestinian territories, launched its biggest attack against Israel on Saturday morning.

On Sunday, Israel officially declared war against Hamas retaliating with its own coordinated attack.

Overnight social media was overrun with video and picture evidence of the atrocities committed during this so-far six-day war.