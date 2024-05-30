After six years of reviewing thousands of submissions and gathering hymns from across the world, the first 13 hymns of the new hymnbook “Hymns—for Home and Church” of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were released digitally today.

The new hymns include:

— Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing

— When the Savior Comes Again

— It is Well With My Soul

— I Will Walk With Jesus

— His Eye is on the Sparrow

— Think a Sacred Song

— As Bread is Broken

— Bread of Life, Living Water

— Gethsemane

— Hail the Day That Sees Him Rise,

— He is Born, The Divine Christ Child

— What Child is this?

— Star Bright

Hymns are to be published in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French. They will be available in the Sacred Music and Gospel Library apps and in the online Music Library.

This will be the first new hymn book for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since 1985 when there were about six million members worldwide. Today, Church membership has increased to more than 17 million members worldwide.

The full print and digital release of new hymns will be digitally released in groups every few months until 2026. The same advance release plan will begin for many other languages over the next two to three years.

“Hymns—For Home and Church“ is a collection of 450-500 hymns and children’s songs combined into a single source that will ultimately be published in 50 languages, both print and digital channels. It is projected to be completed by 2030.

The main goal of the hymnbook and Children’s Songbook committees is to recommend music to the senior leaders of the Church that aligns with particular criteria. The senior leaders of the Church, including the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and the First Presidency, counsel together about the committee recommendations to approve music for the collection.

The hymnbook committee worked with senior leaders of the Church to establish five guiding principles for the selection process. The hymns should:

— Increase faith in and worship of our Heavenly Father and his Son, Jesus Christ

— Teach the core doctrine of the gospel with power and clarity

— Invite joyful singing at home and at church

— Comfort the weary and inspire members to endure in faith

— Unify members throughout the church

The new music will be selected from hymns composed by Latter-day Saints, hymns from other Christian traditions and songs in the Church’s global sacred music library.

The interactive sheet music on the updated Online Music Library provides tools to hear each voice of a hymn and transpose music into new keys.

Audio recordings are released for every title, including piano and guitar accompaniment and a melody-only vocal. Members can familiarize themselves with the new music by creating playlists within the Sacred Music app.

Training materials are also available to help members and leaders use the new music in their homes and congregations.

“The Church is filling the earth,” said Ryan Murphy, associate music director for The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and hymnbook committee member. “As we continue to have more members of the Church from different cultures and backgrounds and diverse life experiences, we’re increasing the reach of our offerings through the hymns that allow people to feel that they are included in this hymnbook and that their voice can be expressed in worship through the hymns.”

In June 2018, the Church announced a revision of the hymnbook and Children’s Songbook to meet the needs of a global church. This announcement commenced the start of the multi-year project to gather and review the current music selection as well as the new submissions. New music will be chosen from hymns composed by Latter-day Saints, hymns from other Christian traditions, and songs in the Church’s global sacred music library.

The current hymnbooks will continue to be used until the full new collection is released in print and digital channels. These current collections will be available as legacy items through digital channels once the new books are distributed.