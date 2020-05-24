Fish and Game remind Idaho to ‘bear aware’

The Department of Fish and Game cautions residents to “Bear Aware” as Idaho weather warms up.

“We are definitely seeing both grizzlies and black bears coming out of their dens and becoming active across the state,” said Wildlife Biologist Jeremy Nicholson in a press release on April 22. “This is a good time of year to brush up on your ‘Bear Aware’ skills.”

Nicholson also advised having bear spray readily accessible before traversing wooded areas and hiking in groups of at least three. He provides more bear safety tips in a video in which he also clarifies the difference between an encounter and an attack.

Though Idaho’s mountainous areas raise more concern from Fish and Game, the department is starting to receive reports of bear sightings across the state as a whole. One of the first reported sightings was in East Idaho. A trail camera captured a black bear cub climbing out of a tree where it hibernated.

In Idaho, none of the state’s 27 parks made Vox’s list of parks where you’re most likely to be killed by a bear. Still, Fish and Game wish everyone a safe spring and summer season.

Bear sightings can be reported to your regional Fish and Game office.