Fit4Life: Exercise to Maximize

Fit4Life is a program BYU-Idaho offers students to guide them in their fitness and overall health goals, physically and emotionally.

Madison Manos, a junior studying exercise physiology and coordinator of the Fit4Life program, has worked with several people to help them achieve their goals.

“We have seen a lot of clients lose like 30 lbs. in a couple of semesters,” Manos said. “We’ve had several clients lose their goal weight, or gain their goal weight.”

Fit4Life provides students with a trainer that makes personalized programs for them. The trainer then explains the goals and purpose of the wellness wheel. The wellness wheel is divided into several categories including emotional, mental, financial and nutrition.

Throughout the program, Fit4Life teaches students how to plan workouts, eat better, understand the information and apply it throughout their life.

Fit4Life costs $25 a semester and students receive personal training, nutrition advice, a personal trainer, five to six workouts per week and access to an in-body test, which calculates their body fat, muscle mass and hydration level.

Participants also receive access to an app called Trainerize. Trainerize helps students communicate with their trainers and tracks the progress of their personalized program.

At the end of the program, participants receive a free t-shirt and a blender bottle.

Manos explained that the program can help students suffering from depression and anxiety.

“I think, personally, that fitness and nutrition can help a lot with those things,” Manos said. “How we use our energy, what we put into our bodies with food intake, plays a huge role in how positive we can be with ourselves and how happy we can be.”

Michael Wilkins, a senior studying software engineering, is a participant in Fit4Life.

“My confidence has increased because of the program,” Wilkins said. “It has helped me be happier, understand who I really am and has helped me be consistent with working out.”

Wilkins said exercising can be difficult for him because of an accident that misplaced his hip, affected his spine and damaged his shoulder.

“They made me a personalized workout program that accommodated my injuries,” Wilkins said. “I would strengthen the muscles by the affected areas so I could do better workouts.”

There are several workshops sponsored by Fit4Life that anyone can attend. The workshops will be from 6-7 p.m. on the following dates:

Nov. 5: “Work hard. Play hard” – Hart Fitness Center

Nov. 12: “How to beat the winter blues” – John Taylor 180

Nov. 19: “Mindfully fit” – Hart Fitness Center

Dec. 3: “Meal prep on a budget” – John Taylor 180

For more information, contact the or visit Wellness Center.