Five elective classes recommended by students

Deciding which electives to take is like choosing what flavor of ice cream to eat at a new place; you have a little bit of an idea of what it entails based on the title, but the full picture doesn’t come into view until it’s tried.

These five suggestions from other BYU-Idaho students may provide some relief from the stress that comes with deciding which electives to take:





1. Social Dance (DANCE 180)

“This was the best class I have ever taken,” said Morgan Reeve, a junior studying healthcare administration. “I met so many fun people, and I learned so much.”



In Social Dance, students learn fundamental dance routines including the waltz, cha cha, swing, foxtrot and polka. Students have the opportunity to meet new people, build new friendships and also get some exercise.

“The most enjoyable thing about this class is that I had an opportunity to gain a credit at the same time as taking a mental break from my hard classes,” Reeve said.

Due to COVID-19, BYU-I adjusted the class to meet the required regulations. According to the BYU-Idaho website, students are required to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer while attending.

2. Introduction to Programming (CIT 160)

“I really liked the opportunity to learn how a computer thinks and what is going on behind the scenes when I use computer applications,” said Tucker Quinn, a junior studying virtual design and construction.

Introduction to Programming teaches students how to understand more about what goes into computers and how it changes things we do in the world.

Quinn explained that this class helped him understand the different kinds of software used in his degree.





3. Business for the Professional Artist (ART 392)

Business for the Professional Artist takes elements of business and incorporates them with into the field of art to better help students understand the business aspect of art.

“I would honestly recommend this to not just artists, but even anybody going into any kind of business field,” said Kayla Higgins, a senior studying art.

Higgins enjoyed taking the class from Dan Burr, a professor in graphic design.

“He’s a professional illustrator and he does freelance work and so he knows the in’s and out’s of being a professional artist,” Higgins said. “It was just fun to get to listen to him talk about how to be successful in the art industry as well as tips and tricks that any artist or business professional needs to know in order to succeed.”





4. Marriage Skills (FAML 110)

“Marriage skills was…interesting as I am in a relationship and applied what I learned to my own relationship and everything was worth it,” said Kate Grant, a senior studying business finance.

Grant also praised her professor of the course by stating, “Molly Long was amazing. She held a Zoom session at the end of the course, as she is a real marriage and family counselor, and answered any questions we had — personal and educational.”

5. Fly Tying (RM 224A)

Some might think Fly Tying sounds like more of a recreational past-time than a college course, and in a sense, they would be right.

“It was a really great break my regular schoolwork and made the tedious work a little easier to work on,” said Taylor Russell, a junior studying art.

This course helps students learn how to tie different types of flies for fly fishing. Students are required to purchase the fly tying equipment.

“It was really fun to learn more about a hobby that I picked up here in Idaho,” Russell stated. “The class work was all really enjoyable. I felt like I was able to develop skills that I will be able to use despite it not being in my major.”