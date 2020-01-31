Five things to do in Rexburg this winter

Ashton Dog Derby

Don’t have plans this Valentine’s Day? Take a date to the Ashton Dog Derby. Since 1917, Ashton, Idaho, has been holding an annual sled dog race, the oldest one in the lower 48 states.

The first race was held on March 4, 1917. The teams raced from West Yellowstone, Montana, to Ashton, Idaho, through 55-miles of ice and snow. The race has been a part of Ashton’s community ever since.

Five races will be held on Feb. 14 and 15, in which sled teams and community members may compete. Celebrate the 103 anniversary of the Ashton Dog Derby with your tails wagging.

Rexburg’s Got Talent

Want a chance to win fame, fortune and Rexburg street cred? Then audition for Rexburg’s Got Talent. Auditions are Jan. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Romance Theater. Anyone ages five and older are welcome to audition.

The first round, semi-finals, and the finals will be held at the Rexburg Tabernacle at 25 N Center St. Each round begins at 7:00 p.m. on the designated nights.

First round: March 12-13

Semi-finals: March 19-20

Finals: March 27

Don’t miss out on a chance to become the next Rexburg star.

Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra

The Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra is performing on the evening of Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. in the Rexburg Tabernacle.

The orchestra is composed of volunteer community members. Support the members of your community and their talents, free of charge.

Museum of Rexburg

Rexburg may be a small town, but it has a big history. Learn the story of how the middle of nowhere became a home in the Museum of Rexburg. From March 9 to April 17, the Museum of Rexburg will host the Smithsonian Crossroads exhibit: Change in Rural America.

The museum will also feature an exhibit that will cover the communities around Rexburg, some of the agricultural history of Rexburg, a history of Ricks Academy as well as BYU-Idaho and how the local community is connected to the universe.

Rexburg Community Theater Production of the Sound of Music

According to Julie Andrews, “the hills are alive with the sound of music.” In this case, Rexburg is alive with the sound of music.

Auditions are open to anyone, and begin on March 11-13. Sign up online for an audition slot today.

Final performances of the play will occur June 19, 20 and 22. All shows start at 7 p.m.

Even though the show is far away, buy your tickets beforehand. Tickets go on sale March 11.

All performances will be held at The Madison Performing Arts Center.

Don’t spend your winter at home — spend it exploring and enjoying all that Rexburg has to offer.