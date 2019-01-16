Five ways to help you land a job on campus

Sharing is caring!











Have you ever applied for a job on campus only to get turned down? Have you ever wondered how they could reject you?

Zach Hoskin, former student and current compensation coordinator of student employment, and Houston Christiansen, a junior studying human biology and planning consultant in human resources, both have experience conducting interviews for student employment. They give five reasons why BYU-Idaho students might not have received a job offer and tips on how every student can have an advantage over other candidates when looking for campus jobs.

1. Know the semester cycles and start applying early.

“Most managers are going to do their interviewing and their hiring at least a month before the semester starts, and we’ve noticed that people who apply early tend to get into interviews a lot more,” Hoskin said. “There is a huge group of students who will start applying for jobs the first week of the semester, and really a lot of the jobs have already been hired for.”

Students currently attending who will be interested in an on-campus job come spring semester should start looking and applying for jobs starting in March since spring semester will start April 22.

Even though most jobs this semester are already taken, students can find remaining available jobs here, which include teacher’s assistant in the English Department, BYU-I customer care specialist, student financial aid advisor and more. Also check the offices in your department to find posted jobs pinned on the bulletin board.

2. Prepare for the interview.

“You can tell the students who have been preparing for the interview for a while,” Christiansen said. “They go and practice their interview skills with the Career Networking Center, which offers a lot of resources and helps students prepare for the interview.”

Take time to practice your interviewing skills.

3. Research the job you are applying for.

Another thing that impresses interviewers is when students “look into the job and know what the details are,” Christiansen said, adding that most employers will usually send a job description in the email with the interview invitation.

Hoskin said that the people who look through the materials provided and try to understand the job stand out. Hoskin also suggested looking at ways the job could apply to your major.

“It shows you’ll be more invested in the job,” Hoskin said. Before prancing into the interview without knowing anything about the position, do research — Christiansen and Hoskin say that lack of research will likely cost you the job.

4. Be on time.

“You’d be surprised how many people show up late,” Hoskin said. “Showing up a few minutes early always goes a long way.”

5. Be yourself.

Christiansen said that it’s easy to tell when students aren’t themselves in an interview. Potential employers are looking for you. There is a reason they are interviewing you. They don’t just interview everyone who applies. They chose to interview you for a reason, so be yourself!

Doing these things does not guarantee you the job you want, but they will dramatically increase your odds of landing a job on campus.