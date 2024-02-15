The Flea Market in Ashton will raise money this month to replace the floor in the front room and to renovate a display area in the basement at the Museum of the Henry’s Fork.

The market is a thrift store full of clothes, baby outfits, books, decor, kitchenware, tableware and more. Non-profits, schools and other organizations can rent out the Flea Market for 100 dollars a week and raise money for their businesses.

“Basically you inherit whatever’s here,” said Mary Adamic, a volunteer for the museum and the Flea Market. “So, once you paid your rent, that’s your profit.”

Susan Sullivan, the president of the board for the Ashton Senior Center, volunteers at the thrift store. When a volunteer helps at the Flea Market they do not get paid, but they help earn money for the cause of the week.

The senior center is one of the non-profit businesses in Ashton to rent out the Flea Market. People over 60 can go eat lunch and socialize at the center. Last month, the senior center raised money for their members.

“We just use it to improve the food, ” said Sullivan. “Because, I mean, food’s expensive.”

The senior center receives most of its food from the Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership.

“The whole point is that a different non-profit is in here each week. So, everyone volunteers, there’s no one paid to sit here, ” Sullivan said. “Everyone volunteers their time and all of the profits go to the senior center that we make during the week.”

The week of Feb. 12-17, the profits from the store sales will be used to replace the flooring in the front room of the store. The Museum of the Henery’s Fork volunteers will be running the Flea Market from Feb. 19 to March 2.

The Independent Order of Odd Fellows, a fraternity founded in the 18th century, manages the thrift store building. According to the IOOF website, they are an organization that helps people in need.