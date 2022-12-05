Home Features Flourish Point closes its doors
Features

Flourish Point closes its doors

By Katia Brown
0
428
Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

On Nov. 30, Rexburg’s LGBTQ non-profit physical resource center, Flourish Point, closed its doors and began the transition to a website-only resource.

The move went smoothly for the Flourish Point team. A lot of the supplies they had gathered for the center, including the food pantry and closing closet resources, went to the Family Crisis Center.

“Our mission is to help LGBTQ people and their families in Rexburg feel supported, whether they are in need of mental health resources or other kinds of resources,” said Brooks McFadden, Flourish Point’s marketing director. “While not everything is under one roof as we had at Flourish Point, there are a lot of organizations, a lot of good people, a lot of good causes that are of great value to the LGBTQ community here in Rexburg.”

The Flourish Point website exists as a reference website for members of the Rexburg community. It contains resources on HIV/AIDS awareness, local food pantries, suicide prevention, community education and inclusive media.

McFadden highlighted the resources that BYU-Idaho has to offer for LGBTQ college students. Resources for LGBTQ individuals can be found on the BYU-I Counseling Center website.

“Biologically, what humans need is support and acceptance and understanding from their physical in-person community,” said Caitlin Payne, a Flourish Point intern.

Flourish Point has been a meeting spot for LGBTQ Rexburg residents and BYU-I college students for nearly two years. In November 2021 it moved to its location near Main Street.

For more information about upcoming events and updates regarding Rexburg Pride 2023, check the Flourish Point Instagram page.

Previous articleColumn: 7 ways to finish strong in your online classes this semester
Next articleRapper Staz the Hokage takes on Rexburg
Katia Brown
RELATED ARTICLES
Features

Rapper Staz the Hokage takes on Rexburg

Candy Zillale - 0
Staz the Hokage shares his love for hip-hop with Rexburg.
Read more
Features

Getting ready for the “best two years”

Allison Plummer - 0
Missions can be intimidating, but mission preparation helps alleviate some of the stress.
Read more
Features

Slipping through my fingers — A rock climber’s tale

Jackson Allen - 0
Two friends learn an important life lesson on the rock wall.
Read more

Most Popular

What would Rexburg look like without BYU-I?

Projects Abigayl Finch - 0
Without BYU-Idaho and its students, the city of Rexburg would look a lot different.
Read more

Rapper Staz the Hokage takes on Rexburg

Features Candy Zillale - 0
Staz the Hokage shares his love for hip-hop with Rexburg.
Read more

Flourish Point closes its doors

Features Katia Brown - 0
It's a new era for Rexburg's Flourish Point — on Dec. 1, the organization made the transition to a website-only resource.
Read more

Column: 7 ways to finish strong in your online classes this semester

Campus Abby Jorgensen - 0
Take ownership of your online classes with these tools.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    What would Rexburg look like without BYU-I?

    Projects Abigayl Finch - 0
    Without BYU-Idaho and its students, the city of Rexburg would look a lot different.
    Read more

    Rapper Staz the Hokage takes on Rexburg

    Features Candy Zillale - 0
    Staz the Hokage shares his love for hip-hop with Rexburg.
    Read more

    Flourish Point closes its doors

    Features Katia Brown - 0
    It's a new era for Rexburg's Flourish Point — on Dec. 1, the organization made the transition to a website-only resource.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    What would Rexburg look like without BYU-I?

    Projects Abigayl Finch - 0
    Without BYU-Idaho and its students, the city of Rexburg would look a lot different.
    Read more

    Rapper Staz the Hokage takes on Rexburg

    Features Candy Zillale - 0
    Staz the Hokage shares his love for hip-hop with Rexburg.
    Read more

    Flourish Point closes its doors

    Features Katia Brown - 0
    It's a new era for Rexburg's Flourish Point — on Dec. 1, the organization made the transition to a website-only resource.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv