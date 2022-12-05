Flourish Point closes its doors

On Nov. 30, Rexburg’s LGBTQ non-profit physical resource center, Flourish Point, closed its doors and began the transition to a website-only resource.

The move went smoothly for the Flourish Point team. A lot of the supplies they had gathered for the center, including the food pantry and closing closet resources, went to the Family Crisis Center.

“Our mission is to help LGBTQ people and their families in Rexburg feel supported, whether they are in need of mental health resources or other kinds of resources,” said Brooks McFadden, Flourish Point’s marketing director. “While not everything is under one roof as we had at Flourish Point, there are a lot of organizations, a lot of good people, a lot of good causes that are of great value to the LGBTQ community here in Rexburg.”

The Flourish Point website exists as a reference website for members of the Rexburg community. It contains resources on HIV/AIDS awareness, local food pantries, suicide prevention, community education and inclusive media.

McFadden highlighted the resources that BYU-Idaho has to offer for LGBTQ college students. Resources for LGBTQ individuals can be found on the BYU-I Counseling Center website.

“Biologically, what humans need is support and acceptance and understanding from their physical in-person community,” said Caitlin Payne, a Flourish Point intern.

Flourish Point has been a meeting spot for LGBTQ Rexburg residents and BYU-I college students for nearly two years. In November 2021 it moved to its location near Main Street.

For more information about upcoming events and updates regarding Rexburg Pride 2023, check the Flourish Point Instagram page.