Flowers bloom in the MC
Walking through the halls of the Manwaring Center on the afternoon of March 26 proved brighter than usual.

“Art in Bloom” showcased the final projects for the interpretive floral design class. Floral designs and sculptures lined the hallways, adding beauty to the areas surrounding pool and ping-pong tables.

Taylor Rae Sheldon wrote an artist’s statement to stand by her piece, which drew visitors in with its mix of fashion and flowers.

“There are a lot of things that make me smile in this world: my husband, Cran-grape juice and Oreos,” Sheldon said. “I’ve found that adding flowers to the mix just makes life that much more beautiful.”

Art_in_Bloom_13
Art_in_Bloom_9
Art_in_Bloom_4
Art_in_Bloom_8
Art_in_Bloom_7
Art_in_Bloom_2
Art_in_Bloom
Art_in_Bloom_11
Art_in_Bloom_12
Art_in_Bloom_5

