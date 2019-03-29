Flowers bloom in the MC

Walking through the halls of the Manwaring Center on the afternoon of March 26 proved brighter than usual.

“Art in Bloom” showcased the final projects for the interpretive floral design class. Floral designs and sculptures lined the hallways, adding beauty to the areas surrounding pool and ping-pong tables.

Taylor Rae Sheldon wrote an artist’s statement to stand by her piece, which drew visitors in with its mix of fashion and flowers.

“There are a lot of things that make me smile in this world: my husband, Cran-grape juice and Oreos,” Sheldon said. “I’ve found that adding flowers to the mix just makes life that much more beautiful.”