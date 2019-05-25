Flowers speak volumes

Emily Draut, a freshman studying communication, said she loves the symbolism in art. A favorite art form of hers is the Victorian language of flowers.

“The language of flowers is something that people used in the Victorian era to communicate with each other,” Draut said.

The language is less common now than it was in the 1800s, but it still holds significance for Draut.

“What I really like about it is that they would send little secret bouquets,” Draut said. “For example, Irises symbolize, ‘This is my message to you,’ and if you really hated someone you might send an iris with basil because basil symbolizes hatred.”

Draut’s sister, Jennifer, initially introduced her to this language.

“She’s into all things kinda quirky,” Draut said.

When Jennifer was married, she and her ex-husband would send symbolic bouquets back and forth often.

Draut dreams of opening a Bouquet Cafe. It would be just like a normal cafe but with two exceptions.

“No coffee,” Draut said. “I’m not Satan.”

Draut said a customer could also order a message told through flowers.

If a man wanted flowers for his girlfriend after not seeing her for three years, Draut said she would include forget-me-nots and marigolds to express remembrance with red roses for passion.

“I like [the language] ’cause it’s so secretive,” Draut said.

Draut said the language of flowers is certainly old but is in no way out of style.