The McKay Library Mac Lab will host its “Hearts and Crafts” event on Feb. 10, introducing students to the world of 3D printing. There are two sessions scheduled at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in McKay Library Room 140A.

The event requires registration and is set to blend technology and creativity, offering hands-on crafting experiences centered around Valentine’s Day themes.

“It’s our biggest event this semester, and it’s all about creativity and hands-on experience,” said Loralee Price, a marketing major with a background in web design and graphic design.

The “Hearts and Crafts” event will utilize Cricut machines, which are capable of cutting intricate designs on paper, allowing participants to create elaborate Valentine-themed crafts. Additionally, attendees can expect free treats, a lesson in 3D printing and the opportunity to engage in various crafting activities.

Price points out that the event is not just a fun gathering but also an educational opportunity.

“It’s free, it’s a great date idea and it’s a chance to learn something new,” Price said, highlighting the event’s appeal to a broad range of students.

Beyond the “Hearts and Crafts” event, the Mac Lab has a dynamic lineup of activities planned for the winter semester. These include a variety of workshops and classes, each tailored to enhance students’ skills in different areas.

Among the offerings are photography classes, leveraging the lab’s brand-new DSLR cameras and sessions focused on Adobe programs like Illustrator and Photoshop. Beyond creative workshops, the Mac Lab offers an extensive range of resources with a particular focus on 3D printing.

The Mac Lab provides classes for beginners in 3D printing, ensuring that beginners in technology can gain hands-on experience. For more experienced users, the cost is minimal, as they only need to pay for the material used, not the print time.

“Usually prints are under $5. It’s very inexpensive,” said Price.

The lab also hosts a VR lab, a resource that provides an immersive learning experience, particularly beneficial for students in biology and anatomy. These facilities are open to all students.

Price expounded that teaching is a driving force in her work at the Mac Lab. She started working in the lab in her second semester and has been there for seven semesters.

“My favorite part about working here is the collaboration. I love working with talented people and helping students learn Adobe programs like Illustrator and Photoshop,” Price said.

Price’s journey to the Mac Lab began when she saw a help-wanted sign while working as an early-morning janitor.

The Mac Lab, according to Price, is a treasure trove of resources for students. It offers workshops on various topics including photography and lends out equipment like DSLR cameras, podcast microphones, GoPros, softbox lights, tripods and ring lights.

“Students can check out this equipment for their projects, making it a fantastic resource for anyone interested in exploring their creative side,” Price said.

“I wish more students knew about the Mac Lab. It’s a place where they can use Adobe products for free, rent equipment and participate in classes without any cost,” Price said.

As for operating hours, the Mac Lab is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.